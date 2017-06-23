Two dead in DeLand crash

-

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:00 pm on State Road 15A and Cascade Parks Boulevard in DeLand.

According to FHP, a 2010 Camaro was traveling north on SR 15A at high speed. A 2009 Chevy pickup truck was traveling west on Cascade Parks Blvd.

The Camaro hit the pickup truck as they both entered the intersection of SR 15A and Cascade Parks Blvd.

The two occupants of the pickup truck, a 73-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, were declared dead on scene.

The driver of the Camaro is in critical condition at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

The exact circumstances of the crash are still be investigated by FHP and charges are pending.