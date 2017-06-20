Tropical Storm Cindy could bring life-threatening flash floods

- Tropical Storm Cindy is meandering over the central Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters warn that it's dumping heavy rains that could trigger life-threatening flash floods.



The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Cindy was located at 4 p.m. CDT Tuesday about 280 miles (450 kilometers) south of Morgan City, Louisiana -- or about 360 miles (575 kilometers) southeast of Galveston, Texas. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph (75 kph) and the storm has been nearly stationary in recent hours.



Forecasts say the storm could produce overall rainfall of 6-9 inches (15-23 cms) with isolated amounts of up to 12 inches (30 cms) in spots in southeastern Louisiana and southern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday.



A tropical storm warning was expanded to a wider area Tuesday afternoon, now extending from San Luis Pass, Texas to the mouth of the Pearl River on the Mississippi-Louisiana line.

The development was hardly a surprise to forecasters. A tropical storm warning was already in place from Texas to the Louisiana-Mississippi border.

Meanwhile, Bret has been downgraded from a tropical storm. The area of low pressure was continuing to skirt the northern coast of South America and was not expected to threaten the United States.