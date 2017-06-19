Family of otters rescued from car in Sanford

- Laura Cook has seen a lot of wild animals in her Sanford neighborhood, but the discovery under the hood of her Jeep Monday morning, she said, was a definite first.



Cook and her neighbors discovered a family of otters stuck inside the vehicle’s mechanics, near the engine.



A neighbor’s dog actually alerted everyone when the pooch started barking at the parked vehicle on a morning walk.



Cook called local critter wrangler Bob Cross who came out to the scene and admitted the site of otters hiding in a Jeep was a first for him.



Cross and his team used a hose to coax the mama otter and three babies out.



The biggest mystery for Cross and the neighbors was why the otters were there to begin with.



Cook said the neighborhood is mostly yards and some wooded areas, with no real ponds or sources of water.



All of the otters did get out safely and ran off.



Cook said she’s just thankful the dog alerted them to the critters before she tried to start the vehicle that morning.