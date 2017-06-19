Cocoa police say suspect rammed officer's patrol car

- Cocoa police say a man was arrested after he tried ramming an officer's patrol car several times early Saturday morning.



The dangerous encounter was captured on the officer’s body camera.



Investigators say the situation started when the officer tried pulling over Arthur Egendoerfer, 20.



They say Egendoerfer stopped briefly and then took off. The officer followed.



“He just almost tried to ram my car! On purpose – head on,” the officer is heard saying in the body camera video.



The officer then turns on his lights and sirens and a chase begins.



Police say Egendoerfer got up to around 95 miles per hour.



“Several times during that pursuit, the suspect tried to hit our officer with his vehicle while our officer was still in the vehicle,” said Yvonne Martinez, a spokeswoman for Cocoa police.



She says, in all, Egendoerfer came at the cop’s car six times, hitting him once and causing damage.



Police say they were forced to use a taser on him after he finally got out from behind the wheel.



He was arrested and taken to jail.



We’re told the officer involved wasn’t hurt.



“He handled it very well. He followed policy,” Martinez said. “Obviously, every time you have a pursuit like this it needs to be reviewed to make sure it followed policy.”