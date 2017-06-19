Bold bear hunting for garbage in Orange City

- An Orange City family has home video of a large black bear near I-4 and Saxon Boulevard, but they say this is no average bear.



This bear tipped over garbage cans.



The family tried locking the cans, but the bear ripped the plastic top and got in.



The family then kept their garbage in their closed garage.



The bear dented their garage door trying to get in.



Neighbor Dorris Rivera says they do see bears in the area, but none this bold.



She said, "We came back to discover the trash can where we keep it back here was turned over. All the rubbish went all over the place. Of course they were looking for food."