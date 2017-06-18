Driver says he fell asleep at the wheel, crashed into pond
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A car winds up in the water behind an Orlando home with the driver inside.
Fox 35's Matt Trezza spoke with the man behind the wheel.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A car winds up in the water behind an Orlando home with the driver inside.
Fox 35's Matt Trezza spoke with the man behind the wheel.