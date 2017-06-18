Man accused of grabbing trooper's gun, shooting nurse identified

- State troopers released the name of a man who shot a nurse inside of an Ocala hospital.



He's been identified as Jason Gignac.



Troopers say he was taken into custody after seeing him walk down the highway on Saturday afternoon, asking to be taken to the hospital.



In the process of being released from West Marion Community Hospital, troopers say Gignac grabbed an FHP officer's gun and fired one shot, hitting a nurse in the leg.



The nurse is expected to be OK.