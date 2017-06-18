Body found in Rosemont yard

- Tragedy struck a home in Orlando’s Rosemont neighborhood on Sunday.



Orange County deputies say when they showed up, there was a dead body in the yard.



Neighbor Selina Powers says they heard a commotion early Sunday morning.



“My dogs went crazy and that usually tells me something,” Powers said.



Powers admits she didn't think much of it until she got back from shopping this morning.



“A bunch of cops, a bunch of undercover, and they strung up caution tape on either side of the fence,” she said.



Deputies have stopped short of calling this murder, but they are labeling it a 'suspicious' death.



Neighbors say as the years have gone by, the problems on the street have gotten worse.



“About time to move!” Powers said.



She says with the neighborhood going downhill, it's the kids she worries about the most.



“It's just the children involved around, right next door to that is two children, one in school and a younger boy,” she said.



She just hopes the kids didn't see the body.



“Hopefully they didn't look out the window, that would just be devastating to children,” Powers said.



Deputies say they're still sifting through the facts in this case.



They say it's an open and on-going investigation.