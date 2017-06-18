9-year-old girl drowns in Kissimmee retention pond

- Kissimmee Police are working to figure out how a 9 year old autistic girl ended up in a retention pond overnight.

At this point, detectives stated it appears to be an accidental drowning.

“About 2:30 morning I got up and see a bunch of cop cars and helicopters,” said Alberto Cortes who lives down the street from the little girl’s family.

“I was just coming from work last night and I can see all the commotion, all the cops, and everything,” said another neighbor Liz Santos.

The Chelsea Square Apartment community is heartbroken after police said a missing little girl drowned in a retention pond.

“I heard the mom scream,” Santos said as she described the scene when officers recovered the girl’s body from the pond.

“My condolences go out to the family that lost their child, God bless you,” said Cortes.

Kissimmee Police said a 9 year old autistic girl wondered away from her home in the middle of the night. She walked a block down the street and straight into a retention pond.

Neighbors tell FOX35 News kids love playing around the pond especially chasing after the ducks.

That’s why parents said something should be done to keep kids away from ponds like this while keeping an extra eye out for the little ones.

“They gotta do something about it, it’s too open, they got to put a fence around it or something,” said another neighbor and parent Ryan Fullword. “I tell them don’t go over there.”

“It’s really sad; it hurts me to even think about it because it could be my kid,” said Cortes.

No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

