Shooting at Orange County house party leaves one dead

- A man is dead after attending his own birthday party.

A Pine Hills house was still decorated with birthday balloons Sunday after Orange County Deputies said Alexis Osmick was killed there in the 3000-block of Pioneer Road. He was celebrating his 39th birthday with a large group of people Saturday night.

Some of his friends, who did not want to be on camera told FOX35 News he was a good guy and don’t understand how this happened.

According to deputies around 3am on Sunday, gunfire erupted and Osmick was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Deputies said they have identified the shooter and is cooperating with law enforcement. That person’s name hasn’t been released.

Investigators said no one else is involved in this deadly shooting.

Details of what started the shooting remain under investigation.