FHP trooper dies after being hit on I-75 in Alachua Co.

- A Florida Highway Patrol says a state trooper was hit along Interstate 75 Saturday and has died from his injuries.

It happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 403 in Alachua County. FHP Trooper William. T. Bishop was outside of his patrol car when a vehicle hit him. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), Terry L. Rhodes, and FHP Director Colonel Gene Spaulding released the following statement about Trooper Bishop's passing:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report Sergeant William Trampas Bishop, a member of the Florida Highway Patrol, has succumbed to injuries he sustained while on duty in Alachua County this evening. Sergeant Bishop was a 30-year veteran FHP Trooper, who, like all troopers, put the well-being of those he serves above his own to keep Florida roadways safe. Every member at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is grieving with Sgt. Bishop's family during this horrific time...

"This is a tragedy that highlights the risks that FHP troopers encounter every day as they serve our state. We appreciate all of the support FHP has received and continues to receive. Please keep Sergeant Bishop's wife and son and all members of the Florida Highway Patrol in your thoughts and prayers."

FHP says the crash is currently under investigation.

Agencies around the state, meanwhile, posted messages of condolence on social media for anyone who was touched by Trooper Bishop.

FLHSMV posted the statement, followed by #BlackAndTan and a photo of the FHP badge with a black and blue stripe across the center.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office also posted condolences for Trooper Bishop's family and brothers and sisters at FHP.

And the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, where the trooper was hit, posted a call for prayers with the hashtag #OneFamily, just before the news came that Trooper Bishop had passed.