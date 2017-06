ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Jonathan Spector scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first MLS goal to give Orlando City the tie with Montreal.



Orlando City (7-5-4) was without star forward Cyle Larin after he was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence.



Perez Garcia and Carlos Rivas also scored for Orlando City. Ignacio Piatti scored twice for Montreal (4-4-6), and Blerim Dzemaili added a goal.