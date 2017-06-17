Ocala nurse shot after suspect fires trooper's gun

- One usually thinks of hospitals as safe places where people heal, but on Saturday a nurse got hurt.



Troopers say it started when they found a man walking along Interstate 75.



“On the third encounter,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan, “the subject requested to be transported to the hospital because he was ill.”



They brought him to West Marion Community Hospital.



He was treated there, but they say something happened on his way out.



“The patient was being discharged when FHP officers attempted to take the subject into custody for failure to obey a lawful order,” Riordan said.



Riordan said that's when it all went bad.



“A struggle ensued and a division firearm was discharged by the perpetrator. A West Marion hospital nurse was struck in the leg by the bullet.”



Riordan said the injured nurse is expected to recover.



He said troopers were also hurt.



“Three FHP troopers received minor injuries during the struggle with the subject.”



Troopers didn't release the suspect's name.



He was booked into the Marion County jail.



Fox 35 contacted Ocala Health for more information about the nurse's condition, but they did not respond as of Saturday night.