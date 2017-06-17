World War II medals re-issued to family after man's death

- Lt. Cmdr. Paul Linton served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and he had the medals to prove it.



Over the years, though, they began to disappear thanks to his kids.



“As children, growing up, we played with them,” admitted his daughter, Marie Delaney, “and lost them and destroyed them.”



As an adult, Delaney knew she had to get them back, as part of her late father's legacy.



“I said, 'why don't we see if we can get his medals,' just to have them for the family and his grandchildren so they would know what their grandfather did.”



She contacted Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, whose office was happy to help Delaney get her dad's medals re-issued.



“They should be so proud of their father for his service to this country and the man that he was,” Murphy said. “I've so enjoyed meeting the family and hearing the clear lessons he's taught his family, and they carry on in his legacy.”



It was six medals in all - awards for Linton’s time as a naval navigator.



He served in both the Atlantic and Pacific, aboard the USS Harry Lee.



His daughter says it's a piece of him they can hold on to.



“To honor my father,” Delaney said, “that we have these back - all of them - it's just for his children, myself included, that we can see just what our dad did.”