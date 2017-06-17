Police search for armed robbery suspect

- Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.



Orlando Police say an unknown black male robbed the 7-Eleven located at 5698 McLeod Road around 5:30 Saturday morning.



The clerk was working inside when the suspect ran into the store wearing a mask and brandished a firearm. The suspect ordered the clerk to give him the money from the registers, according to police.



The suspect was last seen running southbound on S. Kirkman.



Police say the suspect had something red on his feet and a distinct wristband or watch on his right wrist.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline.