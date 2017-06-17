Online deal turns violent at McDonald's parking lot

- A man is recovering at the hospital after an online deal turned violent.

According to Orange County Sheriff Deputies, two men met at a McDonald’s parking lot in the 3700 block of McCoy Road around 7 p.m. Friday to complete an online deal.

The seller also brought a friend but deputies say the buyer grabbed the item from the seller and shot him.



“I just think it’s a crazy world,” said Natalie Briggs a McDonald’s customer.



Customers couldn’t believe what happened at their McDonald’s and in a busy area.



“It’s ridiculous and it’s scary isn’t it? You just don’t want to do that kind of thing,” said another customer Samantha Bannister.



After the shooting deputies said victim’s friend called 911 and drove to this family dollar store to meet emergency crews.

This isn't the first time an online deal turns violent.



Last year we counted a handful of shootings and stabbings when a buyer and seller meet-up in person. A 17-year-old was stabbed after being jumped by three men during a meet-up in an Ocala K-mart parking lot. Those suspects have never been found.



“What more could you have done? I guess you could’ve gone to a police station. That would’ve been another option to meet up and do your deal,” said Rudy Loo, who is staying at a hotel near the McDonald’s.



That’s what law enforcement wants you to do: meet at the sheriff’s office or at the new Orlando Police Station. There are actual parking spots to complete your online sale and there are plenty of cameras to watch everything that happens. But even there, some people we spoke with told us they wouldn’t feel safe.



"I think if someone is willing to shoot somebody in broad daylight for the sake of whatever item they wanted for free, I think it can happen at a police station anyway,” said Briggs.



Now investigators are hoping to get more clues from surveillance cameras along McCoy Road to catch the gunman that nearly cost the life of another.