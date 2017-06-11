Church service honored Pulse victims

- The victims of the attack at Pulse nightclub were remembered during a vigil at a Downtown Orlando church Sunday.



The Cathedral Church of St. Luke invited the public to the service, where prayers were offered in English and Spanish.



“We feel like our community has just been through an awful lot of anxiety and fear,” said Cathedral Church of St. Luke Dean Reggie Kidd.



The vigil was held a day before the one-year mark of the massacre.



Deacon Nancy Oliver, who is also with the church, says she spent June 12, 2016 trying to comfort those affected.



“When you're in the middle of it, it's what you're doing, but as you're processing it in the days and weeks afterwards, there are certain images that just come back to mind that you can't erase,” Oliver said.



During the service, church leaders read the names of the 49 victims and lit candles in their honor.



“We hope that this will be a service in which people can express their sorrow, their love, solidarity and their hope that lives that have been turned upside down can be turned right side up,” Kidd said.



Ryan Eakin, who attended Sunday, says it was his first time at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke.



He knows people who were inside Pulse nightclub the night of the shooting and survived.



“I just wanted a sense of community to try to better understand why and be with people who are thinking the same that I am,” Eakin said.



The community, still in mourning, but united.



“I hope that at the end of the day, after tomorrow and the remembrance of everything that we all remember that we have one life, we're in this together and we all move through love,” Eakin said.