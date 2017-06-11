Plane crashed into car in Polk Co. church parking lot

- Polk County Fire Rescue officials say a man was injured when a small plane crashed into a utility pole and vehicle in a church parking lot.



It happened at the Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located on Griffin Road in Bartow.



The pastor of the church said he and his congregation were in the middle of services when they heard a loud bang.



Someone went outside to check and found the plane in the parking lot.



Officials say two registered nurses rushed out to help the pilot, who was the only person inside the plane.



His name and condition were not released.



In all, fire rescue officials say six cars in the church parking lot were damaged.



The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.