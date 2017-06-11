Missing Child Alert: 9-year-old Sebastian Meachum

- A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Sebastian Meachum, 9, out of Malabar in Brevard County.



The 9-year-old was last seen in the 800 block of Atz Boulevard in Malabar.



Officials say the child may be with Chrissy Hughes and Tony Hughes, who was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson T-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.



Investigators say all three people could be traveling in a 2012 Nautic Global Group 18-foot boat with the Florida tag 3066PJ.



Officials say if you see them, do not approach, instead call 911.