Ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrested in Central Florida

- Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been arrested in Central Florida.



Sanford Police responded to the police department for a report of domestic violence.



Upon arrival, police made contact with a female victim who stated she was punched by her boyfriend.



The victim told police that her boyfriend, Nicholas Gordon, had hit her. Police located Gordon at the local club house near their residence.



Nicholas Gordon was taken into custody and charged with battery - touch or strike (domestic) and false imprisonment.



Gordon's bond was set Sunday morning for $15,000 and $500.



At last check Gordon was still booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.



In September, Gordon was found to be liable for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub of her suburban Atlanta townhome in January 2015 and died after six months of hospice care, TMZ reports.