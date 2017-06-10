Sinkhole opens up in Ocala, swallows car

- A sinkhole in Marion County swallows a car, according to the Ocala Fire Department.



It opened up at around 6 p.m., on Saturday, in the parking lot of a Checkers restaurant in the Gateway Plaza, off of State Road 200.



Fire officials say the driver was still inside the car when the hole started opening up, but was able to get out safely.



Investigators say the hole ruptured a gas line, but it was quickly repaired.



It's not yet clear what caused the sinkhole, but it is possible that heavy rainfall could have contributed.