Increased security for Pulse events Monday

- On Monday, thousands of well-wishers will be in Downtown Orlando to mark a year since the Pulse attack.



City leaders say they're working to make sure everyone stays safe.



With the event itself remembering an act of terrorism, there are concerns that Monday’s ceremonies may become a target.



City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, says anyone who shows up with bad intentions better watch out.



“You know what?” Sheehan said, “if they're gonna try something, they will be hurt!”



Sheehan says Orlando police and Orange County deputies are more than up to the task.



“We have very good security, we have lots of people with guns," she said. "If they're going to cause a problem, they might end up being hurt, and I'd advise against it. Do not commit violence against our community. We have a very well-armed police force.”



Orlando police put out a statement saying: "The safety and security of our residents and visitors is always our top priority. There will be an increased law enforcement presence throughout the city of Orlando - some of these efforts will be visible to the public and others will not be."



Mayor Buddy Dyer said they're not taking any chances.



“We have taken appropriate security, and we have all the proper protocols in place,” he said.



The day's events will include ceremonies at Lake Eola and at Pulse nightclub.



Sheehan says the only way to honor the victims is out in the open.



“We had talked about moving it to the Amway Center, and I don't want to have to go behind magnetometers," she said. "I've had violence threatened against me many times, and I think the only way to deal with that kind of threat is with courage, and go forth."



Besides Orlando police and Orange County deputies, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI will also have representatives helping to secure the events.