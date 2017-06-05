Video: Volusia Co. deputy dragged

- Newly released body cam video shows the scary moments of a Volusia County deputy being dragged down a street by a suspect trying to flee from a traffic stop.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the newly-released body cam video shows Deputy William Kreutzer did everything right and could have been killed when a suspect didn't comply with his orders to get out of his car and took off dragging the deputy ten feet.

In the video, you can hear Deputy Kreutzer ask the suspect, 27-year-old Larodney Bennett, to get out of his car.

This happened after Deputy Kreutzer pulled Bennett over for a traffic stop in Pierson and discovered he had two open warrants against him.

In the video you can also see Bennett not comply to the deputies demands.

When Deputy Kreutzer reaches in to open the car door and remove Bennett, Bennett shifts the gear into drive and takes off dragging the deputy with him.

Sheriff Chitwood says, "He got off with a scraped elbow and road rash. This could have been much, much worse if he got under the car or the suspect holds onto him and tries to drag him further.. this was the best case scenario for him.."

In the end, Sheriff Chitwood says his deputy managed to roll and get free and send out a great description to fellow deputies. The suspect crashed into a tree a few miles later allowing deputies to catch him quickly.

But the sheriff says his low 170,000 bail was grossly discouraging.

He tells FOX 35's Tracy Jacim, "When you look at what his warrants were for, they were for not complying with court orders; so do you think now that he's out on bail he's going to continue to...hell no! The next time he gets stopped by a deputy, we're going to see something escalate probably which we shouldn't."

Sheriff Chitwood says Deputy Kreutzer is fine, but says the suspect is now facing numerous felony charges.

If he had complied when Deputy Kreutzer asked him to step out of the car, the sheriff says Bennett would be facing much less serious charges.