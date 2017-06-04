Volusia Co. deputy dragged; suspect arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Volusia County deputy was dragged down the street, and the driver made a run for it after a traffic stop gone bad.
Fox 35's Matt Trezza has the story.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Volusia County deputy was dragged down the street, and the driver made a run for it after a traffic stop gone bad.
Fox 35's Matt Trezza has the story.