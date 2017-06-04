Volusia Co. deputy shot at near Lake Helen

- A Volusia County deputy escaped injury after the sheriff's office says the deputy was shot at while investigating a trespassing complaint near Lake Helen.



A search for the shooter continued late Sunday night.



The sheriff's office says the deputy was doing a patrol east of Kicklighter Road, near Sand Crane Lane, when he came under fire at about 6:45 p.m. in a wooded area.



Deputies say he was out of his patrol car and returned fire, but it's unknown if the suspect was hit.



Deputies and a K-9 unit were dispatched to the area, along with the sheriff's office helicopter.



Orange City and Lake Helen Police Departments are helping with the search.