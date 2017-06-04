Travelers at OIA react to London terror attacks

- Travelers at Orlando International Airport reacted Sunday to the recent terrorist attacks in London.



“Honestly, I felt physically sick,” said Paul Saville, who is from London.



“It’s quite frightening,” said Maryanne Davis, who is also from London. “We were debating whether to even travel. We were sitting in the hotel last night saying, ‘Shall we go?’”



Police say terrorists plowed a car into pedestrians and went on a stabbing rampage on and near the London Bridge Saturday night.



It’s an area Saville knows well.



“It’s just, especially on a Saturday night, it’s just a bustling, friendly, lively bar area. Just sort of laid-back, but busy. Very nice,” he said.



“Some friends even got in touch with us and said that they were traveling back from watching the theater, letting us know they were safe,” Davis said.



UF student Marianna Faiello just got back from a study abroad trip.



She was in Europe for both the London attacks and the Manchester bombing.



“It was very difficult to decide which things we could do that weren’t going to be major targets and which things we would be safe doing,” she said.



As hundreds of people came into OIA from the UK Sunday, hundreds more were flying there.



Jeff Dugas, of Orlando, says his family will be in London on vacation for a week.



“We’re not going to change any plans, but we’ll be a little more cautious; a little more leery of any strangers. But I think that there will be a lot of extra security around this week, especially, so I feel pretty safe in that regard,” Dugas said.