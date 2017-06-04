Cocoa Police rescues kitten from storm drain

A kitten was rescued from a storm drain early Sunday morning.



Cocoa Police officers rescued a small kitten that was stuck in a drain on Otterbein Ave. around 2 a.m.



Police received a call from a concerned citizen after they heard a small kitten crying and told police it appeared to be coming from the storm drain.



Officer Nick Hall and Officer Dale Fountain located the kitten trapped and Officer Fountain was able to reach in and grab it.



The kitten was safely returned to its owner.