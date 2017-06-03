18 arrested in "Operation Park Hopper"
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Deputies arrested 18 men after a week-long sting targeting lewd activity at Volusia County parks.
Volusia County Sheriff's Office launched "Operation Park Hopper" in response to numerous complaints of lewd activity taking place at the parks around the county.
"It's important that we set the tone that our parks and trails are safe for families and children," said Sheriff Chitwood.
The sting operation was timed to coincide with the school year wrapping up, since children spend more time at local parks during the summertime.
Undercover deputies began visiting area parks and said it didn't take long for men to approach them, strike up conversations about sex and then start "doing more than just talking about it."
Deputies said the 18 men arrested ranged in age from 28 to 78. All were charged with indecent exposure and other related charges.
Four were additionally charged with battery for groping the undercover deputy.
"It's disgraceful," said Sheriff Chitwood. "There's a bunch of dirty old men who their thrill is exposing themselves to other men in broad daylight, in the park. I don't get it. But then again, I think most normal human beings would never get it."
Below is a complete list of those who were arrested and their charges:
Bicentennial Park
Robert Warner, 75, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Riverbend Park
Mario Alexander, 28, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Christopher, 55, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Jerome Britt, 71, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Robert Fonda, 45, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Matthew Henrikson, 56, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Erick Martinez, 43, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act, battery
James Stewart, 28, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Arnold Wicker, 44, battery
Lake Beresford Park
Ronald Ezell, 78, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Thomas Pajak, 69, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act, battery
Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve
Richard Jachim, 72, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Sleepy Hollow Park
Bernard Coker, 64, lewd or lascivious act, battery, resisting officer without violence
Todd Johnson, 49, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Steven Kearns, 55, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Jeffrey Neer, 49, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Green Springs Park
Brantley Blalock, 55, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act
Paul Villegas II, 61, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act