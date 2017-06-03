18 arrested in "Operation Park Hopper"

- Deputies arrested 18 men after a week-long sting targeting lewd activity at Volusia County parks.



Volusia County Sheriff's Office launched "Operation Park Hopper" in response to numerous complaints of lewd activity taking place at the parks around the county.



"It's important that we set the tone that our parks and trails are safe for families and children," said Sheriff Chitwood.



The sting operation was timed to coincide with the school year wrapping up, since children spend more time at local parks during the summertime.



Undercover deputies began visiting area parks and said it didn't take long for men to approach them, strike up conversations about sex and then start "doing more than just talking about it."



Deputies said the 18 men arrested ranged in age from 28 to 78. All were charged with indecent exposure and other related charges.



Four were additionally charged with battery for groping the undercover deputy.



"It's disgraceful," said Sheriff Chitwood. "There's a bunch of dirty old men who their thrill is exposing themselves to other men in broad daylight, in the park. I don't get it. But then again, I think most normal human beings would never get it."



Below is a complete list of those who were arrested and their charges:



Bicentennial Park

Robert Warner, 75, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Riverbend Park

Mario Alexander, 28, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Christopher, 55, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Jerome Britt, 71, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Robert Fonda, 45, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Matthew Henrikson, 56, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Erick Martinez, 43, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act, battery



James Stewart, 28, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Arnold Wicker, 44, battery



Lake Beresford Park

Ronald Ezell, 78, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Thomas Pajak, 69, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act, battery



Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve

Richard Jachim, 72, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Sleepy Hollow Park

Bernard Coker, 64, lewd or lascivious act, battery, resisting officer without violence



Todd Johnson, 49, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Steven Kearns, 55, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Jeffrey Neer, 49, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Green Springs Park

Brantley Blalock, 55, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act



Paul Villegas II, 61, indecent exposure in public, unnatural and lascivious act