Search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

- Troopers are on the lookout for a driver who hit a woman and left her to die.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened Thursday night on US-192 near Vineland Road is Kissimmee.

Troopers said a 62-year-old woman was crossing the highway when she was hit by a car.

From the parts left at the scene of the crash, troopers are looking for a new model metallic white or pearl white Nissan SUV.

"The right front headlight will have damage and will be missing part of the headlight assembly," Sgt. Kim Montes said. "The black plastic undercarriage will also be damaged in the right front."

Troopers are still attempting to make next of kin for the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline of FHP at 407-737-2213