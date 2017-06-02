2 killed after car flips at strip mall

- Two people are dead after a car crashes into a strip mall in Kissimmee overnight, according to police.

The crash occurred in the area of 1906 W. Vine Street, just east of Thacker Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.



Traffic Homicide Investigators believe this is a single vehicle crash.

Police say there were at least five passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.



One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was pronounced at a nearby hospital.



The identities of the two have not been released at this time.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.