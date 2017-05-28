Family of woman killed in hit-and-run wants driver to come forward

- Troopers are trying to track down the driver who hit and killed a woman who was walking in Orange County.



Investigators say the crash happened near Hoffner Avenue and Redditt Road.



They say the driver took off, leaving Jessica Esteras, 21, for dead.



She was found just before 4 a.m., Friday.



Troopers say they don’t know exactly what time she was hit.



“She was so full of life and such a happy girl all the time,” said Esteras’ mother, Ana Irzarry.



Her family says she was a graduate of Winter Park High School and wanted to become a veterinarian.



“She was going back to college," Irzarry said. "She had dreams of opening up her own petting zoo. She had a lot of dreams, but most of all she wanted to be a vet. She loved animals.”



Her family is pleading for answers about the driver who hit her.



Troopers say they found part of a side-view mirror and other car fragments on the scene.



They say the person driving may have been in a Chevy.



“I would like this person to come forward, turn themselves in, because the life you took was a beautiful life," Irzarry said. "She didn't deserve to be left there to die. She didn't deserve that at all."



Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS.