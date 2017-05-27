17-year-old's body found in Ocala quarry

- Marion County deputies say they pulled the body of a 17-year-old from an Ocala swimming spot.



Deputies say they got a call about a possible drowning at a limerock quarry behind the Hard Rock Cycle Park on Gainesville Road, Saturday.



When deputies arrived, they said they saw 10 teenagers, ages 16 and 17, near the quarry, saying that another 17-year-old went into the water and never came out.



Deputies say at around 2:15 p.m. a dive team found the teen's body.