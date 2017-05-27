Block party erupts in gunfire in Winter Garden

- Winter Garden Police said a funeral wake turned into a block party and ended with gunfire.



Calo Guierrmo said he heard the shots.



Guierrmo said, "I listen to the shooting, but when I looking from my window, somebody crying."



Police said it went down just after 2 a.m. near Bay Street and Bethune Avenue.



At some point, police said people got into an argument.



Some walked away, but police said others came back with guns and opened fire.



Investigators say three people suffered gunshot injuries, one was critically wounded.



Officers told Fox 35 they found numerous shell casings and are pursuing leads.



Police do say they believe the people involved know each other.



If anyone has information about the investigation, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-656-3636.



You can also call Det. Dave Clarke at 407-877-4876.