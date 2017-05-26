2 arrests made in murder of Lakeland man

- Two arrests have been made in the murder of a 29-year-old Lakeland man whose body was found in the woods of an abandoned golf course earlier this month.

Christopher Clardy, 39, and Jamie "Jamo" Garst, 30, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Preston Burnett.

It was back on May 10 when a passerby discovered Burnett’s body along the old Skyview Golf Course. Sheriff Grady Judd said at the time that Burnett had been homeless, and detectives believed he had been purposefully targeted and followed.

More details on the arrests will be released during a press conference later this morning.

