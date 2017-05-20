Woman called 911 after finding decapitated animals in recycling bin

- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after decapitated animals were found in a recycling bin in DeBary.



A woman called 911 after making the disturbing discovery while riding her bike on Toms Road.



The woman who called 911 didn't give Fox 35 her name, but said, "I saw there was a turtle shell, a chicken, what might have been a rabbit, a goat, but the bin was on top so there could have been others under the bin."



Neighbor Mark Fischer said, "Some kind of ritualistic sacrifices, animal sacrifice, I'm guessing. That's the way... they were severed very professionally."



Anyone with information is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.