One dead after moped crashes into Lynx bus

- One person is dead after a moped crashes into a Lynx bus, troopers says.



Florida Highway Patrol say two men were riding on a moped without headlights on around 12:45 a.m. Saturday south on Pine Hills Road.



A Lynx bus was traveling northbound on Pine Hills Road when the moped attempted to make a left turn onto Indian Hill Road.



As the bus was making the turn, the driver was unable to see the moped and ultimately struck the moped.



Both occupants on the moped were ejected off.



Troopers are trying to figure out which occupant was driving the moped and neither had identification on them. Troopers are attempting to I.D. the men and notify next of kin.



There were three passengers on board the Lynx bus at the time of the crash. All were uninjured.



The crash remains under investigation.