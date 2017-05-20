Two dead in overnight house fire

- Authorities are investigating a house fire that left two people dead in Windermere.



Windermere Police Department received the call around 12:45 a.m. for a house on fire on Main Street.



Two officers arrived on scene and attempted to locate any occupants inside. The officers attempted to break a back window to gain entry into the burning home, but the residence was too engulfed with flames to make entry.



Orange County Fire Rescue and Ocoee Fire Department had a defensive attack on the fire and were able to extinguish it.



Ken Ward, 72, and Susan Ward, 70, were located inside the residence deceased.



There is no indication of foul play, according to Windermere Police Chief Dave Ogden.



"A standard death investigation is underway with local and State Fire Marshals and police detectives," Chief Ogden said. "This is a tragedy. Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers."