Second arrest made after body found buried in yard

- Deputies make a second arrest after a body is found buried in an Osceola County backyard.



21-year-old Anthony Bednarz is charged with premeditated murder and was booked into the Osceola County Jail overnight.



Osceola County Sheriff's Office went to a home in St. Cloud on Monday to break up a fight between two roommates: 23-year-old Robert Overcash and 41-year-old Shawn McKee. When deputies arrived to the scene they found McKee dead and buried in the backyard.



Autopsy results show that McKee died from blunt force trauma to the head.



23-year-old Robert Overcash was arrested earlier this week and charged with 1st degree murder. He is being held in jail on no bond.



Deputies said Bednarz tried to cover up the murder by burying McKee's body in the backyard and tried cleaning up the scene.



Bednarz will have a first court appearance Friday afternoon.