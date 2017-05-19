2 arrested in connection to double homicide

- Deputies say they have arrested two suspects in connection to a January double homicide in Marion County.



Andy Fockler, 28, and his stepson, Bailey Zylo, 18, were shot and killed inside their home on January 29 during an apparent home invasion robbery.



Marion County Sheriff's Office released Thursday night that Emanuel Angelo Tuggerson, 19, and Isaiah Ishmael Richard, 20, were arrested in connection to the deaths.



Richard was located and arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and Tuggerson is being held at the Marion County Jail on unrelated charges. Tuggerson will be served with an arrest warrant for the homicide charges while in custody, a spokesperson for MCSO released.



Richard and Tuggerson face two counts of murder in the first degree and are being held on no bond.