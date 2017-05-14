Man shot dead, two suspects sought in Pine Hills home invasion

Posted:May 14 2017 10:22PM EDT

Updated:May 14 2017 10:22PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Pine Hills man was gunned down on Mother's Day.

Orlando Police and Orange County deputies are investigating the shooting in Pine Hills.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, on Donovan Avenue near Rolling Hills Elementary.

Police are calling it a home invasion.

They say two men killed a man in his house, then fled.

Police say they used a "long gun" in the attack, possibly an AK-type assault rifle.

Neighbors and people who say they know the victim were standing around waiting for answers.

One neighbor says it's unbelievable.

“I freak out because you know, because I live here, you know?” said resident Keith Mclaughlin, “I live in the neighborhood. It's just crazy, you know? It's just crazy.”

The victim is a man in his 20s.

Orlando Police are searching for the two suspects.

