Man shot dead, two suspects sought in Pine Hills home invasion

A Pine Hills man was gunned down on Mother's Day. Orlando Police and Orange County deputies are investigating the shooting in Pine Hills. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, on Donovan Avenue near Rolling Hills Elementary.

Police are calling it a home invasion.



They say two men killed a man in his house, then fled.



Police say they used a "long gun" in the attack, possibly an AK-type assault rifle.



Neighbors and people who say they know the victim were standing around waiting for answers.



One neighbor says it's unbelievable.



“I freak out because you know, because I live here, you know?” said resident Keith Mclaughlin, “I live in the neighborhood. It's just crazy, you know? It's just crazy.”



The victim is a man in his 20s.



Orlando Police are searching for the two suspects.