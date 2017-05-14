Man shot dead, two suspects sought in Pine Hills home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Pine Hills man was gunned down on Mother's Day.
Orlando Police and Orange County deputies are investigating the shooting in Pine Hills.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, on Donovan Avenue near Rolling Hills Elementary.
Police are calling it a home invasion.
They say two men killed a man in his house, then fled.
Police say they used a "long gun" in the attack, possibly an AK-type assault rifle.
Neighbors and people who say they know the victim were standing around waiting for answers.
One neighbor says it's unbelievable.
“I freak out because you know, because I live here, you know?” said resident Keith Mclaughlin, “I live in the neighborhood. It's just crazy, you know? It's just crazy.”
The victim is a man in his 20s.
Orlando Police are searching for the two suspects.
