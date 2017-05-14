Firefighters battle brush fire in West Melbourne Home Firefighters battle brush fire in West Melbourne Crews in Brevard County battled a brush fire, Sunday, that broke out in the woods near a subdivision.

Fox 35 could see flames on the ground and smoke shooting into the sky.



You could see it from miles away on I-95.



“Actually, as we were on the highway just about to get off, we noticed there was a fire and it was in the direction of the neighborhood,” said Zaid Ali.



Ali says he ended up realizing the fire was right next to his subdivision, which is off Carriage Gate Drive in West Melbourne.



“Before we know it, it started spreading all the way back through here, through the woods,” said Sandy Baggett, who was at a family member’s house when the fire broke out.



Officials say they responded late Sunday afternoon.



Crews say they had just put out one fire when they realized another one started 300 to 400 yards away.



“We think that an ember had traveled and just started to kick up a second fire,” said Brevard County Fire District Chief Geanine Dotson.



The Florida Forest Service says it grew to 25 acres.



Luckily, no homes we’re threatened.



By nightfall, firefighters said they had the blaze under control.



“There are still pockets that are still burning inside the fire line, so it’s still going to produce some smoke and flames,” Dotson said. “We’re making sure none of those embers go outside the lines to where we have to chase it down again.”



The cause of the fire is still unknown.