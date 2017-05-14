Man shot in arm in Pine Hills, suspect sought Home Man shot in arm in Pine Hills, suspect sought It's a Mother's Day shooting that police say put kids in danger. One man is now in the hospital. Police say it happened at around 2 p.m., Sunday, at the Metro Place Apartments in Pine Hills.

They say a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm.



Witnesses tell police the victim may have escaped an apartment out of a second-story window after the shooting and walked away until he collapsed.



Police say what's also disturbing is the children who were around when it happened.



“Now keep in mind that this happened when there was children out here,” said Orlando Police Lt. David Arenas, “so the most important concern is the safety of the public, especially the children.”



Police say there's at least one suspect they're looking for.



The victim, whose name hasn't been released, is in stable condition at the hospital.