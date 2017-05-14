Power set to be turned off Monday at troubled hotel Home Power set to be turned off Monday at troubled hotel A troubled hotel in Kissimmee faces the power being shut off Monday, due to missed payments.

- Piles of trash and missing air conditioners.



Stacey Moekeski who lives in the complex told Fox 35, "I just wish other people would see, or be in our shoes."



Moekeski and her young daughter are walking in those shoes at Kissimmee's Heritage Park Inn, without running water.



The Toho Water Authority told Fox 35 the water was shut off almost a month ago, because the hotel's nearly $20,000 water bill wasn't paid.



Moekeski said, "It's hard. Thank God for my mom. I go to her house to take showers and fill up gallons of water."



Now, folks around the hotel say more than 100 people are afraid, waiting for the power to be cut off on Monday.



Moekeski's packing up right now to get her family out.



Moekeski said, "Where's the money? That's what I want to know. Where's the money going that we're paying? Where's the money going?"



Chris Gent, with Kissimmee Utility Authority, said Sunday, they were working with the hotel's owners for about the last year on utility payments.



The last bill, Gent said, was paid with seven different credit cards.



Unless the $9,900 power bill is paid, the power will be shut off on Monday.



Charles Greene, a resident, said, "It's me, my sister and two dogs. We don't have no place to go."



People who are still living at the Heritage Inn say they're forced to deal with it.



Rachel Desilva, another resident, said, "It's gotten so bad that people have been putting their human waste in plastic bags."



Fox 35 called several numbers for the property listed on the front of the building.



There are notes posted telling people to move out as soon as possible.



The same notes explained that the condo association said, basically, it has no money for up-keep because of litigation between the association and an owner of the property.



We counted more than 40 violations from Osceola County Code Enforcement shown on the window outside.



Residents say several agencies are donating items, but they still need help.



"We need ice," Desilva said, "simply to preserve whatever food items we have in our refrigerators."



Kevin Culver, another resident, said, "We were taking water out the pool just to flush the toilet."



They're hoping things get better.



We reached out to property management and the condo association, but we are waiting to hear back.



Sunday evening, Mark Pino, a public relations officer with Osceola County, released a lengthy statement saying:



"Human Services has visited the hotel every day and has had the opportunity to speak with many of the residents. Most indicate that they do not plan to move on until after the power is turned off. Some of the families have qualified for our programs and Osceola County will work with them to get them placed."



Pino said health department officials are getting involved with the situation.



"The Health Department said that at some point, probably this week, they will go out there and declare it a public health sanitary nuisance. There is a procedure at the state level that the request will have to go through to be finalized. However, we don't expect that to be a lengthy process," Pino said.



On Wednesday, code enforcement violations are due to be heard by the Code Enforcement Board.



Pino said the Osceola County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols this weekend.



Pino said, "The Attorney General's Office is being included in regular updates from Human Services and are looking at mechanisms that they can pursue to assist us... The county can’t address specifics about the amount of money owned to water and electric utilities, or the matter between the utilities and those responsible for paying for service. We do know that power is scheduled to be turned off some time tomorrow, but do not have details."