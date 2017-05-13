Suspicious death of baby being investigated

- Tavares are investigating the suspicious death of a baby at a motel.



“I saw the baby and I thought he was asleep like normal.” Taylor Smith says he came home from work and thought his roommate’s baby was napping. But 10 minutes later, "I heard my stepmom screaming on top of her lungs.”



Police say the 3-month-old baby stopped breathing at the Inn on the Green motel. Smith says he didn’t notice any bruises or marks. “He was pale, white, back of his head was blue it was a very hard thing to see.”



Sarah Coursey of the Tavares Police Department says, “Our officers responded tried to perform CPR. The infant was transported to Florida Hospital Waterman.”



But officers say the baby died, they’re trying to find out what happened.



“We won’t know anything about the cause of death until the results of the Medical Examiners come back.” They say the father and a friend were in the room at the time, while the mother was at work. “The father’s known to law enforcement.”



Smith hopes they get answers soon. “It’s a very sad thing I’m gonna miss him a lot.”

And officers say it could take weeks before they get more information from the autopsy