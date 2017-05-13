Victim pistol whipped during home invasion, according to police

- Police are investigating an early morning home invasion that sent one person to the hospital.



Orlando Police Department responded to 6179 Westgate Drive for a report of a home invasion robbery.



Police say three black males wearing masks kicked in the door to an apartment and robbed the two occupants.



According to police, two suspects were armed with handguns and the third had an AK style rifle.



One of the victims was pistol whipped by the suspects. That victim was transported to a nearby hospital and at last check is in stable condition.



This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline.