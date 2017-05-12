Woman Killed in Head-On Crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - - A woman is dead following a head-on crash in Orange County.
Troopers said Alejandra Gomez Matta, 38, of Lake Wales, Fla., was driving the wrong way on Colonial Drive when she collided with an SUV head-on.
Gomez Matta was killed in the crash, and the other driver suffered minor injuries, troopers said.
No word on why she was driving the wrong way.
After the crash, a deputy blocking the road was also involved in a wreck.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver crashed into the back of the Orange County Sheriff's patrol car.
That driver was ticketed for careless driving.