Woman Killed in Head-On Crash

A woman is dead following a head-on crash in Orange County.

Troopers said Alejandra Gomez Matta, 38, of Lake Wales, Fla., was driving the wrong way on Colonial Drive when she collided with an SUV head-on.

Gomez Matta was killed in the crash, and the other driver suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

No word on why she was driving the wrong way.

After the crash, a deputy blocking the road was also involved in a wreck.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver crashed into the back of the Orange County Sheriff's patrol car.

That driver was ticketed for careless driving.