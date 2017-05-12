4-year-old boy dies after being hit by car

- A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a car early Friday morning in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the child was hit around 2 a.m. at South John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road.

The boy's family was staying at a nearby hotel. It is unclear how the child got out of the hotel room.

Troopers tracked the boys path to the Extended Stay America Hotel and found the parents asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left.

The driver who hit the boy stayed on scene, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

Troopers are reviewing surveillance video to figure out how the boy got out.

Part of the road on John Young Parkway is closed as troopers investigate.

The crash remains under investigation.