Arson Unit investigating overnight house fire

- Officials are investigating an overnight house fire on Bruton Boulevard in Orange County.



Orlando Police Department responded to 1325 Bruton Blvd. in reference to a house on fire.



Orlando Fire Department was on scene and put the fire out.



No one was found inside the house and there were no injuries reported, according to police.



The Orlando Fire Department Arson Unit is investigating this house fire.



Bruton Blvd. was shut down from Columbia St. southbound to Cepeda St. for a few hours overnight, but has since reopened.



This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 35 for updates.