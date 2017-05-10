New evidence released in Markeith Loyd case Home New evidence released in Markeith Loyd case The State Attorney's Office released a large amount of new evidence Wednesday in the Markeith Loyd case.

- The State Attorney's Office released a large amount of new evidence Wednesday in the Markeith Loyd case.



Loyd is accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December of 2016 and an Orlando police officer in January.

The massive manhunt for Loyd lasted for weeks before he was caught and captured.



The videos, 911 calls, and radio transmissions released Wednesday detail the sequence of events that took place the day Loyd allegedly murdered Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.



In several of the surveillance videos, Loyd and Clayton can both be seen shopping in the Walmart on Princeton Street in Orlando.



Moments after Loyd checks out, customers can be seen running in fear after hearing gunshots.



Orlando police say that after Loyd shot Clayton he fled and carjacked a couple at gunpoint.



The newly released evidence includes a 911 call from that couple.



"Um yes, someone just pulled a gun on me and stole my car."

"Just now?"

"Yes, ma'am."

"Okay, how long ago did this happen?"

"Just now, just happened."



Also included in the release are radio transmissions recorded when police finally captured Loyd.



"All units on the call, Lt. Clayton's handcuffs are on the suspect. thank you. Excellent job guys, excellent job."

Loyd remains in the Orange County jail awaiting trial.

