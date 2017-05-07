Deltona dad recovering after being shot with children inside car

- Jarvis Britt Sr., 39, is in stable condition, but remains hospitalized after being shot three times in front of his children during a robbery, Volusia County deputies say.



“I get a phone call from my 14-year-old, telling me, 'mom, my dad’s been shot,'” said Danesha Britt, the victim’s ex-wife.



Jarvis Britt Jr, 14, and his brother Jamonte, 12, are still a bit shaken up after the terrifying incident.



“I didn’t know what to do, I was just scared,” Danesha Britt said.



They had just returned from the movies and were in the car with their 12-year-old cousin and their dad, when their father was shot three times while in the driveway of their Deltona home.



“They got out and ran to the car and said ‘Stop, stop we’re not playing, we’re not playing’ and then my dad just pulled off and they started shooting," said Jarvis Britt, Jr.



His brother, Jamonte, 12, also cut his finger on the broken glass from the bullet holes, despite being shot three times.



Amazingly, deputies say the father was still able to drive a half mile to this nearby gas station to get help.



“Both suspects come up to the car with guns drawn. He said he had a better chance of pulling off versus getting out of the truck - what they were asking them to do - cause he didn’t know what they wanted him to do, so he pulled off and drove as fast as he could,” said Danesha Britt.



Deputies say it was a robbery.



The children believe the suspects were after the ATV on the trailer of their dad’s truck.



“The kids said that they noticed that the car kind of was making the same turns as them,” said Danesha Britt.



Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies say the shooting remains under investigation.



No arrests have been made.